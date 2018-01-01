Heavy Minerals Ltd (ASX:HVY) Share Price

HVY
Heavy Minerals Ltd
APAC company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
Heavy Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It holds the right to acquire the Port Gregory Tenements, comprising five granted exploration licenses; and has applied for a mining concession at the Inhambane Project, comprising one mining concession license application.
ASX:HVY
AU0000168668
AUD
