Heavy Minerals Ltd (ASX:HVY) Share Price

Heavy Minerals Ltd

APAC company

Basic Material

Other Industrial Metals & Mining

Company Profile

Heavy Minerals Ltd is a mineral exploration and development company. It holds the right to acquire the Port Gregory Tenements, comprising five granted exploration licenses; and has applied for a mining concession at the Inhambane Project, comprising one mining concession license application.

