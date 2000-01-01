Hebei Construction Group Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:1727)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1727
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1727
- Market CapHKD8.419bn
- SymbolSEHK:1727
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINCNE100002R32
Company Profile
Hebei Construction Group Corp Ltd is an engineering and construction company. The company's services include construction contracting works of residential, public, industrial, and commercial buildings; and municipal and transportation infrastructure.