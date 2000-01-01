Hebei Construction Group Corp Ltd Ordinary Shares - Class H (SEHK:1727)

APAC company
Company Info - 1727

  • Market CapHKD8.419bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1727
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002R32

Company Profile

Hebei Construction Group Corp Ltd is an engineering and construction company. The company's services include construction contracting works of residential, public, industrial, and commercial buildings; and municipal and transportation infrastructure.

