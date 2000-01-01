Company Profile

Heico Corp manufactures jet engines and aircraft components. It also supplies electronic equipment for agencies and contractors. Its Flight Support segment uses proprietary technology to design engines and parts for commercial and military aircrafts. The company provides maintenance and repairs globally and can provide services on engines and parts supplied by another company. Its Electronic Technologies segment provides defense and communication equipment to United States and other military agencies. It designs and implements mission-critical subcomponents to perform tests, targeting, and other functions. Each segment independently conducts marketing efforts through in-house personnel and independent manufacturers' representatives.Heico Corp through its subsidiaries is engaged in manufacturing electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications and electronics industries throughout the United States and internationally.