Company Profile

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on oncology and develops the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies using its proprietary Antibody Targeted Amanitin Conjugate (ATAC) technology platform and advances the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle. The proprietary lead candidate is HDP-101 which is a BCMA (B-cell maturation antigen) - ATAC for multiple myeloma. In addition, the company offers preclinical contract research services. It operates through following business divisions: Customer Specific Research, Diagnostics and Therapeutics.Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company focuses on oncology and develops the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies and advances the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle.