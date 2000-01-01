Heidelberg Pharma AG (XETRA:WL6)

Market Info - WL6

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - WL6

  • Market Cap€61.100m
  • SymbolXETRA:WL6
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A11QVV0

Company Profile

Heidelberg Pharma AG is a biopharmaceutical company focuses on oncology and develops the toxin Amanitin into cancer therapies and advances the biological mode of action of the toxin as a novel therapeutic principle.

Latest WL6 news

