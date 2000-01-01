Company Profile

HeidelbergCement is one of the world’s largest building materials companies, with operations in 60 countries. Its core activities include the production of cement and aggregates, which are used to construct houses, infrastructure, and commercial facilities. The sale of cement and aggregates accounts for the majority of group revenue and profits. North America is the company’s largest market, contributing 29% of EBITDA, followed by Western and Southern Europe, contributing 21%. HeidelbergCement is listed in Germany and has 55,000 employees.HeidelbergCement AG operates in the building materials industry. Its product portfolio comprises of cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete.