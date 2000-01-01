HeidelbergCement AG (XETRA:HEI)

European company
Company Info - HEI

  • Market Cap€7.756bn
  • SymbolXETRA:HEI
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorBuilding Materials
  • Currency
  • ISINDE0006047004

Company Profile

HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest producers of cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete. The company sold 126 million metric tons of cement, 308 million metric tons of aggregates, 11 million metric tons of asphalt, and 51 million cubic meters of ready-mixed concrete in 2019. Of its revenue before intergroup eliminations, 26% was generated in Western and Southern Europe, 25% in North America, 17% in Asia-Pacific, 15% in Northern and Eastern Europe/Central Asia, 9% in Africa/Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and 8% by group services.HeidelbergCement AG operates in the building materials industry. Its product portfolio comprises of cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete.

