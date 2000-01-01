Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is a German company which develops and manufactures offset printing presses, parts and accessories for printing presses, printing software, dryer and ink systems and document handling machinery. It organizes its business in three segments Heidelberg Digital, Heidelberg Lifestyle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments. The company derives maximum revenue from Heidelberg Digital Technology segment. It uses Sheet-fed offset printing method for high-quality, multi-color products, such as catalogs, calendars, posters, and labels.Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG is German company which develops and manufactures offset printing presses, parts and accessories for printing presses, printing software, dryer and ink systems and document handling machinery.