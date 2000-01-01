Heijmans NV (EURONEXT:HEIJM)

European company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HEIJM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HEIJM

  • Market Cap€123.320m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:HEIJM
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINNL0009269109

Company Profile

Heijmans NV is a construction company based in the Netherlands. It serves through its operation in the Property Development, Residential building, Non-residential building and Infrastructure segments. Some of its projects include Greenport Venlo, Beatrix Lock, Willemspoort, Philips Stadium and Eurojust among others.Heijmans NV is a construction company operating primarily in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. It develops non-residential property, large and small urban projects, along with residential structures and roads.

Latest HEIJM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .