Heijmans NV (EURONEXT:HEIJM)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HEIJM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HEIJM
- Market Cap€123.320m
- SymbolEURONEXT:HEIJM
- IndustryIndustrials
- SectorEngineering & Construction
- Currency
- ISINNL0009269109
Company Profile
Heijmans NV is a construction company based in the Netherlands. It serves through its operation in the Property Development, Residential building, Non-residential building and Infrastructure segments. Some of its projects include Greenport Venlo, Beatrix Lock, Willemspoort, Philips Stadium and Eurojust among others.Heijmans NV is a construction company operating primarily in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. It develops non-residential property, large and small urban projects, along with residential structures and roads.