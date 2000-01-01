Company Profile

Heijmans NV is a construction company based in the Netherlands. It serves through its operation in the Property Development, Residential building, Non-residential building and Infrastructure segments. Some of its projects include Greenport Venlo, Beatrix Lock, Willemspoort, Philips Stadium and Eurojust among others.Heijmans NV is a construction company operating primarily in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Germany. It develops non-residential property, large and small urban projects, along with residential structures and roads.