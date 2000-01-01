Heineken NV Ordinary Shares (EURONEXT:HEIA)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HEIA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HEIA
- Market Cap€52.223bn
- SymbolEURONEXT:HEIA
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorBeverages - Brewers
- Currency
- ISINNL0000009165
Company Profile
Heineken is Western Europe's largest beer producer, and following the Anheuser-Busch InBev acquisition of SABMiller, it is the world's second- largest brewer. It has the leading position in many European markets, including the Netherlands, Austria, Greece, and Italy. Its flagship brand, Heineken, is the world's leading international premium lager. Its brand portfolio spans nonalcoholic, Belgian, and craft beer. Heineken is the world's biggest cider producer.Heineken NV produces and sells beverages under various brands. It has the leading position in many European markets, including the Netherlands, Austria, Greece, and Italy.