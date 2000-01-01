Company Profile

Heineken is Western Europe's largest beer producer, and following the Anheuser-Busch InBev acquisition of SABMiller, it is the world's second-largest brewer. It has the leading position in many European markets, including the Netherlands, Austria, Greece, and Italy. Its flagship brand, Heineken, is the world's leading international premium lager. Its brand portfolio spans nonalcoholic, Belgian, and craft beer. Heineken is the world's biggest cider producer.