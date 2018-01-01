Helbiz Inc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Share Price

HLBZ
Helbiz Inc Ordinary Shares
North American company
Consumer Cyclical
Recreational Vehicles
Company Profile
Helbiz Inc provides electric micro-mobility services. The company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management platform, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. It is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services (Helbiz Live), food delivery (Helbiz Kitchen), financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app.
