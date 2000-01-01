Company Profile

Helen Of Troy is a consumer products company with business segments in housewares, health and home, and beauty. The housewares segment offers house and kitchen tools, household cleaning tools, food storage containers, storage items, and baby care products. The healthcare/home environment segment offers blood-pressure monitors, air purifiers, humidifiers, thermometers, fans, portable heaters, and water filtration units. The personal care segment's products consist of hair dryers, straighteners, curling irons, shavers, hair accessories and styling items, footbaths, and body massagers, among others. Products from all three segments are mainly sold through mass retailers and grocery stores, drugstores, warehouses, catalogs, and specialty stores in the United States.Helen Of Troy Ltd is a consumer products company. It designs, develops, imports and distributes Housewares, Healthcare / Home Environment, and Personal Care products.