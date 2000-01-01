Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co KGaA Namen-Akt. nach Kapitalherabsetzung (XETRA:HPBK)
- Market Cap€41.570m
- SymbolXETRA:HPBK
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0L1NN5
Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co KGaA is an investment company. It invests in private and publicly listed companies and private equity funds. The company receives funds from investors via its listing in the scale standard of the Frankfurt Exchange exclusively for investing the funds for the purpose of achieving value enhancements and return on capital.Heliad Equity Partners GmbH & Co KGaA is an investment company which invests in private and publicly listed companies and private equity funds.