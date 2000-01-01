Helical (LSE:HLCL)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HLCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HLCL

  • Market Cap£415.720m
  • SymbolLSE:HLCL
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorReal Estate Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B0FYMT95

Company Profile

Helical PLC is a UK-based property investment and development company which operates across many sectors of the property industry. Its principal areas of business include high-yielding retail investments, central London office investments, central London office refurbishment, and development projects, regional pre-let food store developments and retirement villages. The company operates in two segments including investment properties and development properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from Investment properties, which are owned or leased by the company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, trading properties which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.Helical PLC is a property investment and development company which operates across many sectors of the property industry. The company operates in two segments including investment & trading properties and developments.

Latest HLCL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HLCL Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .