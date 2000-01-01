Company Profile

Helical PLC is a UK-based property investment and development company which operates across many sectors of the property industry. Its principal areas of business include high-yielding retail investments, central London office investments, central London office refurbishment, and development projects, regional pre-let food store developments and retirement villages. The company operates in two segments including investment properties and development properties. It generates a majority of its revenue from Investment properties, which are owned or leased by the company for long-term income and for capital appreciation, trading properties which are owned or leased with the intention to sell.