Heliogen Inc (NYSE:HLGN) Share Price

HLGN

Heliogen Inc

North American company

Utilities

Utilities - Renewable

Company Profile

Heliogen Inc is a concentrated solar energy system that is being developed to unlock the power of sunlight to replace fossil fuels. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its modular system aims to deliver low-cost renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's computer vision software aligns an array of mirrors to reflect sunlight to a target on the top of a Sunlight Refinery tower.

NYSE:HLGN

US42329E1055

USD

