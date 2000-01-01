Helios Fairfax Partners Corp Registered Shs Subord Voting (TSE:HFPC)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HFPC
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HFPC
- Market Cap$241.440m
- SymbolTSE:HFPC
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorAsset Management
- Currency
- ISINCA3037671078
Company Profile
Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses. It is also engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance business.Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp is an investment holding company. Its objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses.