Fairfax Africa Holdings Corp is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses. It is also engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance business.