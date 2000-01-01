Company Profile

Helios Technologies Inc is a United States-based industrial technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company's products for the hydraulics markets comprise screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions. The company serves the electronics market through two subsidiaries: Enovation Controls and High Country Tek. Enovation Controls' products comprise electronic control, display and instrumentation solutions. High Country Tek supplies electronic controller products for the fluid power industry. Sun Hydraulics generates about half of its sales from the American domestic market.Sun Hydraulics Corp develops and manufactures solutions for hydraulics and electronic markets. It produces screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and electro-hydraulics, manifolds and package solutions.