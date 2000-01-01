Helios Underwriting (LSE:HUW)
- Market Cap£23.850m
- SymbolLSE:HUW
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorInsurance - Property & Casualty
- Currency
- ISINGB00B23XLS45
Company Profile
Helios Underwriting PLC is a financial services company. Its core business includes limited liability investment for its shareholders in Lloyd's insurance market mainly through syndicate participation.