Company Profile

Heliospectra AB is engaged in the development of lighting systems for controlled environments using light-emitting diode technology. The company's products are used in greenhouse and indoor cultivation applications. Its products comprise of Mitra, Siera, Dyna, Elixia, and EOS. The company also has a software called HelioCORE, which is used along with the company's products.Heliospectra AB provides lighting technology for plant research and greenhouse cultivation.