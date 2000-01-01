Company Profile

Heliostar Metals Ltd, formerly Redstar Gold Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It operates in the business segment of the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Some of the projects of the company are Unga, Newman Todd and many more.Redstar Gold Corp is a junior exploration company focused on high-grade gold exploration. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America.