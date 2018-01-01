HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp (TSX:HX) Share Price

Company Profile

HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp, formerly Dajin Lithium Corp is a resource exploration company. The company is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing mineral properties. Its projects include the Teels Marsh Lithium project, Alkali Lake Lithium Project, and Salinas Grandes. Geographically, it operates in Canada, Argentina, and the United States.