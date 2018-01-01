HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp (TSX:HX) Share Price

HX
HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp
North American company
Basic Material
Other Industrial Metals & Mining
Company Profile
HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp, formerly Dajin Lithium Corp is a resource exploration company. The company is engaged in the business of acquiring and developing mineral properties. Its projects include the Teels Marsh Lithium project, Alkali Lake Lithium Project, and Salinas Grandes. Geographically, it operates in Canada, Argentina, and the United States.Dajin Resources Corp is a Canada-based resource exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring and developing of mineral properties. Its projects includes Teels Marsh Lithium project, Alkali Lake Lithium Project and Salinas Grandes.
TSX:HX
CA42329P1009
CAD
