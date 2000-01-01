Helium One Global Ltd Ordinary Shares (LSE:HE1)

UK company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HE1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HE1

  • Market Cap£21.120m
  • SymbolLSE:HE1
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorOther Industrial Metals & Mining
  • Currency
  • ISINVGG4392T1075

Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd is a Helium exploration company. It is primarily involved in the exploration, commercial development and monetization of a discovery-ready, non-hydrocarbon associated helium rich gas composition within the Tanzanian Rift Valley in East Africa.

Latest HE1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

HE1 Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .