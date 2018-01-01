Interactive Investor
Helium Ventures (AQUIS:HEV) Share Price

HEV

Helium Ventures

UK company

Financial Services

Shell Companies

Company Profile

Helium Ventures PLC is a a special purpose acquisition vehicle formed to identify investment opportunities and acquisitions, in the upstream natural gas sector, with a particular focus on helium.

AQUIS:HEV

GB00BLR8T846

GBX

Latest HEV News

31 December

IPO statistics: London AIM and AQSE markets 2021

30 September

IN BRIEF: Helium Ventures applies for US over-the-counter listing

