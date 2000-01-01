Helix BioPharma Corp (TSE:HBP)
Company Info - HBP
- Market CapCAD210.030m
- SymbolTSE:HBP
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA4229101098
Company Profile
Helix BioPharma Corp is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer drug development. It develops therapies in the field of immuno-oncology based on its proprietary technology mainly in the areas of cancer prevention and treatment. The company has Tumor Defense Breakers (L-DOS47), and Tumor Attackers (CAR-T) product candidates in the pipeline.Helix BioPharma Corp is a biopharmaceutical company mainly focused in the field of cancer therapy. The Company is actively developing products for the treatment and prevention of cancer based on its proprietary technologies.