Helix BioPharma Corp (TSE:HBP)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HBP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HBP

  • Market CapCAD210.030m
  • SymbolTSE:HBP
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4229101098

Company Profile

Helix BioPharma Corp is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on cancer drug development. It develops therapies in the field of immuno-oncology based on its proprietary technology mainly in the areas of cancer prevention and treatment. The company has Tumor Defense Breakers (L-DOS47), and Tumor Attackers (CAR-T) product candidates in the pipeline.Helix BioPharma Corp is a biopharmaceutical company mainly focused in the field of cancer therapy. The Company is actively developing products for the treatment and prevention of cancer based on its proprietary technologies.

Latest HBP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .