Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is an offshore energy services company. It provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with emphasis on well intervention and robotics operations. Helix provides services primarily in deepwater in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, Asia Pacific and West Africa regions. It has three reportable business segments: Well Intervention, Robotics and Production Facilities. Well Intervention segment includes vessels and equipment used to perform well intervention services primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and Brazil; Robotics segment includes remotely operated vehicles, trenchers, and ROVDrills; Production Facilities segment includes the HP I, the Helix Fast Response System (the 'HFRS').Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc is an offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with emphasis on well intervention and robotics operations.