Helix Resources Ltd (ASX:HLX)

APAC company
Company Info - HLX

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:HLX
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000HLX7

Company Profile

Helix Resources Ltd is a minerals exploration company engaged in copper, gold, iron ore and other base metal mineral exploration in Australia and Chile. Its projects include Collerina Copper-Zinc, Cobar Gold, Canbelego Project, Quanda, Little Boppy Project, Blanco Y Negro Mine, Huallillinga Project, and Joshua Copper Project in Australia and Chile. The company generates maximum revenue from Australia.Helix Resources Ltd is a minerals exploration company engaged in copper, gold, iron ore and other base metal mineral exploration in Australia and Chile. Its projects include Collerina Copper Zinc, & Cobar Gold in Australia, and Huallillinga in Chile.

