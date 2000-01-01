Company Profile

Helix Resources Ltd is a minerals exploration company engaged in copper, gold, iron ore and other base metal mineral exploration in Australia and Chile. Its projects include Collerina Copper-Zinc, Cobar Gold, Canbelego Project, Quanda, Little Boppy Project, Blanco Y Negro Mine, Huallillinga Project, and Joshua Copper Project in Australia and Chile. The company generates maximum revenue from Australia.