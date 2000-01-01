HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA Registered Shares (XETRA:HLE)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HLE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HLE
- Market Cap€6.033bn
- SymbolXETRA:HLE
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorAuto Parts
- Currency
- ISINDE000A13SX22
Company Profile
HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA is a manufacturer of lighting and electronic components and systems for the automotive industry. The company also produces complete vehicle modules, air-conditioning systems, and vehicle electrical systems in its joint-venture companies, as well as products for specialist vehicles. Further, Hella operates a trade organisation for automotive parts, accessories, diagnosis, and services in Europe. The company is controlled through a pooled family majority shareholding in the group.HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, formerly Hella KGaA Hueck & Co and its subsidiaries develops & manufactures lighting technology and electronics components and systems for automotive industry. It also produces complete vehicle modules and air conditioning systems.