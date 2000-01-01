HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA (XETRA:HLE)

European company
Market Info - HLE

Company Info - HLE

  • Market Cap€5.617bn
  • SymbolXETRA:HLE
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto Parts
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A13SX22

Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, formerly Hella KGaA Hueck & Co and its subsidiaries develops & manufactures lighting technology and electronics components and systems for automotive industry. It also produces complete vehicle modules and air conditioning systems.

Latest HLE news

