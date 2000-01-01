Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO)

North American company
Market Info - MOMO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MOMO

  • Market Cap$2.554bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MOMO
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorInternet Content & Information
  • Currency
  • ISINUS4234031049

Company Profile

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social networking services. The firm enables its users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests. Its platform includes Momo mobile application and a variety of related features, functionalities, tools, and services that it provides to users, customers and platform partners. It also operates a stand-alone video application called Hani, which features the live video content on its core Momo mobile application. The company principally derives its revenue from live video service, value-added services, mobile marketing services, mobile games and other services. It operates in three segments: Momo' service lines, Tantan's service lines, and QOOL's service line out of which Momo' service lines segment derives majority revenue.Momo Inc is a mobile-based social networking platform company. The company enables its users to establish and expand social relationships based on location and interests.

