Helma Eigenheimbau AG (XETRA:H5E)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - H5E
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - H5E
- Market Cap€121.200m
- SymbolXETRA:H5E
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorResidential Construction
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0EQ578
Company Profile
Helma Eigenheimbau AG is a Germany-based construction service provider. The company is engaged in the planning and construction management of turnkey and partly turnkey detached and semi-detached houses in solid construction on the basis of customer orders. It has three segments namely building services business, property development business and other which comprises the broking business for building-related financing and insurance. The company generates maximum revenue from the property development business segment.Helma Eigenheimbau AG is a Germany-based construction service provider. It is engaged in the planning and construction management of turnkey and partly turnkey detached and semi-detached houses in solid construction on the basis of customer orders.