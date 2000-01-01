Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP)
- Market Cap$1.803bn
- SymbolNYSE:HP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Drilling
- Currency
- ISINUS4234521015
Helmerich & Payne has the largest fleet of U.S. land drilling rigs. The company's FlexRig line is the leading choice to drill horizontal wells for production of U.S. tight oil and gas. H&P is present in nearly every major U.S. tight oil and gas basin and also has a small presence internationally.Helmerich & Payne Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for oil and gas exploration and production companies. Its business comprises of three reportable segments, U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land.