Hemisphere Energy Corp (TSX:HME)
- Market CapCAD6.220m
- SymbolTSX:HME
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas E&P
- Currency
- ISINCA4236301020
Hemisphere Energy Corp is a Canada-based company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. The company receives maximum revenue from oil. The company's core operations are in Jenner and Atlee Buffalo areas in southeast Alberta.Hemisphere Energy Corp is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It is engaged in production in the Jenner and Atlee Buffalo areas of southeast Alberta.