Hemlo Explorers Inc (TSX:HMLO)

North American company
Market Info - HMLO

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HMLO

  • Market CapCAD19.640m
  • SymbolTSX:HMLO
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCA42366W1095

Company Profile

Hemlo Explorers Inc is a Canada-based junior natural resource exploration and development company. The company's project consists of Hemlo North-Limb; Belcher Islands Iron; and others.Canadian Orebodies Inc is a Canada-based junior natural resource exploration and development company. Its principal activity is the exploration of mineral properties.

