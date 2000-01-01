Hemlo Explorers Inc (TSX:HMLO)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HMLO
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HMLO
- Market CapCAD19.640m
- SymbolTSX:HMLO
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA42366W1095
Company Profile
Hemlo Explorers Inc is a Canada-based junior natural resource exploration and development company. The company's project consists of Hemlo North-Limb; Belcher Islands Iron; and others.Canadian Orebodies Inc is a Canada-based junior natural resource exploration and development company. Its principal activity is the exploration of mineral properties.