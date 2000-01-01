Hemostemix Inc (TSX:HEM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HEM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HEM
- Market CapCAD3.010m
- SymbolTSX:HEM
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINCA4236941080
Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc is a Canada based clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its principal business activity is to develop, manufacture and commercialize blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions.