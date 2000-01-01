Hemostemix Inc (TSX:HEM)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - HEM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - HEM

  • Market CapCAD3.010m
  • SymbolTSX:HEM
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA4236941080

Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc is a Canada based clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its principal business activity is to develop, manufacture and commercialize blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions.

Latest HEM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .