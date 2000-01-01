Henan Jinma Energy Company Ltd Shs H Reg S (SEHK:6885)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 6885

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 6885

  • Market CapHKD1.767bn
  • SymbolSEHK:6885
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINCNE100002QZ4

Company Profile

Henan Jinma Energy Company Ltd is a coke producer and processor of coking by-products. It operating segments include coke, coking by-products, refined chemicals, energy products and trading of coal and coal mining equipments.

Latest 6885 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .