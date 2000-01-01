Company Profile

Henderson Land Development is a leading property developer in Hong Kong with a focus on urban redevelopment and farmland conversion. It has the largest farmland land bank among all Hong Kong developers. Henderson Land Development also controls several listed entities, including HK Ferry, Henderson Investment, HK & China Gas, and Miramar Hotel & Investment. The company was founded in 1976 and listed in 1981. Founder Lee Shau Kee is the controlling shareholder, and a series of disposals in December 2017 reduced his stake to below 73%. The share disposals were the first since 1993, lessening the possibility of a privatization effort. He stepped down in May 2019, and was succeeded by his two sons as joint chairmen and managing directors.Henderson Land Development Co Ltd is an investment holding company which is engaged in property development and investment, construction, hotel operation, finance, department store operation, project management, investment holding and property management.