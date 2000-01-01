Heng Tai Consumables Group Ltd (SEHK:197)

APAC company
Market Info - 197

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 197

  • Market CapHKD333.340m
  • SymbolSEHK:197
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorFarm Products
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG440351149

Company Profile

Heng Tai Consumables Group Ltd is engaged in the business of sale of fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), agro-products and logistics services. Its other business consists of securities brokerage and intellectual property.

