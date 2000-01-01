Company Profile

Founded in 1985, Hengan International is a leading health and hygiene product manufacturer in China. Its business comprises tissue paper products (47% of sales), sanitary napkins (34% of sales), disposable diapers (11% of sales), and others.Hengan International Group Co Ltd along with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacturing, and distribution of personal hygiene products. The product range consists of the sanitary napkin, disposable diaper, tissue papers and snack products.