Hengdeli Holdings Ltd (SEHK:3389)

APAC company
Market Info - 3389

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 3389

  • Market CapHKD1.539bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3389
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLuxury Goods
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG450481083

Company Profile

Hengdeli Holdings Ltd is a retailer of watches. It provides integrated after-sales warranty maintenance for internationally renowned brand watches and has established an interactive customer service network.

