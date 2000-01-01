Hengxin Technology Ltd (SEHK:1085)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1085

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1085

  • Market CapHKD853.600m
  • SymbolSEHK:1085
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorCommunication Equipment
  • Currency
  • ISINSG1T38930320

Company Profile

Hengxin Technology Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of radio frequency (RF) coaxial cables series for mobile communications. It operates in two segments Radio frequency coaxial cables and telecommunication and accessories.

Latest 1085 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .