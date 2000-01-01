Henkel AG & Co KGaA Bearer Shares (XETRA:HEN)
Company Info - HEN
- Market Cap€35.619bn
- SymbolXETRA:HEN
- IndustryConsumer Defensive
- SectorHousehold & Personal Products
- Currency
- ISINDE0006048408
Henkel comprises two distinct customer groups. The consumer segment (around 52% of consolidated 2019 sales) comprises laundry and home care, including the Persil and Purex laundry detergent brands, beauty care, including the Schwarzkopf hand soap Dial brands, and consumer adhesives, primarily Loctite. Industrial adhesives make up the remaining 48% of sales. Sales from high-margin Western Europe accounted for 30% of the firm's consolidated total in 2019, while Asia and North America accounted for 15% and 26%, respectively.Henkel AG & Co KGaA is a chemical and consumer good company. The firm engages in two distinct customer groups the consumer and industrial adhesives group offering laundry detergent, hair and body care, and Loctite adhesive products.