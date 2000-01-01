Company Profile

Henkel comprises two distinct customer groups. The consumer segment (around 52% of consolidated 2019 sales) offers household and personal products, such as Persil and Purex laundry detergent, Schwarzkopf hair care, Dial body care, and Loctite adhesive. The 2016 acquisition of Sun Products added Sun, Snuggle, and All to the portfolio. Industrial adhesives make up the remaining 48% of sales. Sales from high-margin Western Europe accounted for 30% of the firm's consolidated total in 2019, while Asia and North America accounted for 15% and 26%, respectively.