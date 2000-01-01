Hennes & Mauritz AB Class B (XETRA:HMSB)

European company
Company Info - HMSB

  • Market Cap€32.907bn
  • SymbolXETRA:HMSB
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorApparel Manufacturing
  • Currency
  • ISINSE0000106270

Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz is a global multibrand fashion conglomerate that was founded in 1947. Its flagship H&M brand accounts for most of revenue (90%), but the newer brands (COS, &Other Stories, Monki, Weekday, and newly launched Arket) are growing more quickly. H&M commands around 1.6% market share in a fragmented global apparel market. Just under 70% of revenue is generated in Europe and Africa, 15% in Asia and Oceania, and 17% in North and South America. The company operates 4,955 stores globally (62% of those in Europe), of which 4,433 are H&M-brand stores.Hennes & Mauritz AB designs, produces and retails clothing items and accessories. Its products include sportswear, underwear and cosmetics, accessories and shoes, as well as home textiles and decorative items from H&M Home.

