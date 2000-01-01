Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors Inc is an investment management company, engaged in the managing and marketing of open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It offers domestic equity, sectors, and specialty, balanced and fixed income products. It provides investment advisory services and shareholder services to the Hennessy Funds. Its investment advisory services include managing the composition of each fund's portfolio, including the purchase, retention, and disposition of portfolio securities in accordance with the Fund's investment objectives, policies and restrictions; conducting investment research, and monitoring compliance with each fund's investment restrictions and applicable laws and regulations.