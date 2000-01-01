Company Profile

Henry Schein is the largest wholesaler of dental and medical products to office-based practitioners. The company has been established for approximately 90 years and operates across nearly 30 distribution centers to offer hundreds of thousands of products to customers globally. Henry Schein also offers practice management products that include software products, technical, financial, and educational services. The company recently spun off its animal health business.Henry Schein Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics.