Company Profile

Henry Schein is the largest wholesalers of dental and medical products to office-based practitioners. The company has been established for more than 86 years and operates across 30 distribution centers to offer approximately 300,000 products to customers over 31 countries. Henry Schein also offers dental practice management products that include software products, technical, financial, and educational services. Most recently, the company spun off its Animal Health business.Henry Schein Inc is a provider of healthcare products and services to office-based dental, animal health and medical practitioners. The company also serves dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics.