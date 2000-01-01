Hensoldt AG Ordinary Shares (XETRA:HAG)
Hensoldt AG is engaged in the business of providing defence and security electronics. The company primarily offers sensor technologies. The products of the company are used in the protection of borders and critical infrastructures, air defence, mission management and platform self-protection, force protection, and signal intelligence, as well as night vision devices, laser rangefinders and optronic targeting equipment. The product portfolio includes Air Surveillance radars, Vehicle optronics, Direction finders, Unmanned Systems, and Other related products.