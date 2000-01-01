Company Profile

Hera SpA is Italian energy and utilities holding company. As a holding company, Hera is a combination of public-service companies built into a single multi-utility entity. The company operates in environmental services (waste collection and treatment); energy services (distribution and sale of electricity and gas); and water services (waterworks, sewerage, and purification). The company generates most of its revenue from it's gas, water, and waste management businesses. Primarily, Hera operates in the provinces of Bologna, Rimini, Ravenna-Lugo, Forli-Cesena, and Imola-Faenza in northern Italy.