Hera SpA (MTA:HER)
European company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - HER
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - HER
- Market Cap€4.818bn
- SymbolMTA:HER
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Diversified
- Currency
- ISINIT0001250932
Company Profile
Hera SpA is Italian energy and utilities holding company. As a holding company, Hera is a combination of public-service companies built into a single multi-utility entity. The company operates in environmental services (waste collection and treatment); energy services (distribution and sale of electricity and gas); and water services (waterworks, sewerage, and purification). The company generates most of its revenue from it's gas, water, and waste management businesses. Primarily, Hera operates in the provinces of Bologna, Rimini, Ravenna-Lugo, Forli-Cesena, and Imola-Faenza in northern Italy.Hera SpA is a multi-utility company in environmental water and energy services. The company operates in segments including Gas, Electricity, Integrated Water Cycle, Waste Management and other services.